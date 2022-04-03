55 Cuban Migrants, Mostly Children, Apprehended in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 55 migrants, including 45 unaccompanied children, near the border in Arizona. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 55 Cuban migrants who illegally crossed the border near Sasabe, Arizona. The group of 55 migrants included 45 unaccompanied minors.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo showing a group of Cuban migrants apprehended by Tucson Station agents near Sasabe late last week. The chief stated the group of 55 migrants included more than 45 unaccompanied migrant children.

Modlin said the children apprehended in the group ranged in age from 12 to 17.

The Tucson Sector chief also tweeted a photo showing a Nogales Station agent rescuing a female migrant who became lost in the desert near Amado, Arizona. Due to the rugged terrain, the agent carried the Mexican woman on his back.

When the agent arrived with the woman at a safe location, a certified EMT agent provided first aid.

Elsewhere in the sector, Douglas Station agents attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near Bisbee, Arizona. The driver refused to yield and led agents on a pursuit.

Once the agents stopped the vehicle, agents found two migrants inside the vehicle and two others, including a minor, locked inside the trunk, Modlin reported.

