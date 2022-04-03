55 Cuban Migrants, Mostly Children, Apprehended in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 55 Cuban migrants who illegally crossed the border near Sasabe, Arizona. The group of 55 migrants included 45 unaccompanied minors.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo showing a group of Cuban migrants apprehended by Tucson Station agents near Sasabe late last week. The chief stated the group of 55 migrants included more than 45 unaccompanied migrant children.

Tucson Station agents encountered 55 migrants from #Cuba and #Guatemala near Sasabe, AZ. More than 45 were unaccompanied children between the ages of 12 and 17. Without any regard to safety, smugglers continue to send large groups across the border for profit. pic.twitter.com/YDMTodhx0s — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 2, 2022

Modlin said the children apprehended in the group ranged in age from 12 to 17.

The Tucson Sector chief also tweeted a photo showing a Nogales Station agent rescuing a female migrant who became lost in the desert near Amado, Arizona. Due to the rugged terrain, the agent carried the Mexican woman on his back.

Above and beyond the call of duty!

Nogales Station agents responded to a lost migrant near Amado, AZ. Once located, the female Mexican citizen was carried down the mountain and provided first aid by a certified #EMT agent. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/uxRXQRhQ9a — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 2, 2022

When the agent arrived with the woman at a safe location, a certified EMT agent provided first aid.

Elsewhere in the sector, Douglas Station agents attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near Bisbee, Arizona. The driver refused to yield and led agents on a pursuit.

In collaboration with @Arizona_DPS, Douglas Station agents stopped a vehicle near Bisbee, AZ, after the driver initially tried to flee. Two of the four migrants in the vehicle were concealed in the trunk, to include a minor. The U.S. citizen driver faces prosecution. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/YVEYysbL1O — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 1, 2022

Once the agents stopped the vehicle, agents found two migrants inside the vehicle and two others, including a minor, locked inside the trunk, Modlin reported.