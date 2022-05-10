2600 Migrants Apprehended, Six Bodies Recovered in Texas over Mother’s Day Weekend

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 2,600 migrants over Mother’s Day Weekend. Agents also interdicted 16 human smuggling loads, rescued 12 migrants, and recovered the remains of eight deceased migrants.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report showing a busy Mother’s Day Weekend for his Border Patrol agents. During the holiday weekend, agents apprehended 2,658 migrants.

DRT Rewind: This past weekend, Del Rio Sector agents encountered:

•2,658 migrants

•57 Unaccompanied children

•496 Family units

•16 Smuggling loads intercepted

•12 Rescues

•6 Deceased persons pic.twitter.com/FnGcWaHpr4 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 9, 2022

These apprehensions included nearly 400 migrants apprehended in three large groups, Breitbart Texas reported. One group (126 migrants) crossed the border near Normandy, Texas. The other two groups — 131 and 132 migrants respectively — crossed closer to Eagle Pass. These included migrants from seven nations.

In less than 15 hours, the Del Rio Sector encountered 3 large groups of over 100 migrants each.

Even so, these numbers are just a fraction of the overall volume our sector sees each day. pic.twitter.com/VPEHv331Eu — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 9, 2022

Chief Owens reported the weekend’s apprehension of 2,658 migrants including 57 unaccompanied children and 496 family units. These apprehensions also included those arrested in 16 interdicted human smuggling incidents, Owens stated.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents carried out 12 rescue operations and, unfortunately, had to recover the bodies or remains of six migrants.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information regarding the six deaths. An immediate response was not available. It is not known where or how these six deaths occurred.