Abandoned Toddler Rescued from Island in Texas Border River

Eagle Pass Border Patrol agents rescued a two-year-old migrant after someone abandoned him on an island in the middle of the Rio Grande. The agents rescued the child and returned him sometime later to his family who had crossed into Texas.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video showing agents in Eagle Pass rescuing a two-year-old little boy left abandoned on an island in the middle of the Rio Grande. The chief did not disclose who left the little boy alone on the island in the middle of a river where dozens have drowned in the past weeks.

The video shows an Eagle Pass Riverine Unit agent retrieving the little boy from the island in the river that separates Texas and Mexico. The agents then observe a group of migrants gathered on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande along the riverbank. The agents verified the child as the son of a woman in the group and reunited the mother and child.

During a two-day period over the Memorial Day Weekend, Del Rio Sector agents recovered the bodies of eight migrants who drowned in the Rio Grande. The drownings occurred in separate incidents, Breitbart Texas reported.

“With higher water levels, & increasing currents, crossing the Rio Grande is extremely dangerous,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted. “The river is very unpredictable & even experienced swimmers have fallen victim. Your life is worth more!”

A source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart this is a shockingly high number of deaths in the river during such a short period of time. The source added that agents in the Eagle Pass area of operation are recovering on average of at least one drowning per day.

