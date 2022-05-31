EXCLUSIVE: 8 Migrants Drown in Two Days in One Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents recovered the bodies of at least eight migrants who drowned in the Texas border river on Saturday and part of Sunday. Riverine unit agents also carried out multiple rescues of migrants in danger of drowning.

“With higher water levels, & increasing currents, crossing the Rio Grande is extremely dangerous,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted. “The river is very unpredictable & even experienced swimmers have fallen victim. Your life is worth more!”

The Del Rio Sector Riverine Units performed multiple water rescues last week.

With higher water levels, & increasing currents, crossing the Rio Grande is extremely dangerous.

The river is very unpredictable & even experienced swimmers have fallen victim. Your life is worth more! pic.twitter.com/BuAIx1UhIP — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 29, 2022

At least eight other migrants crossing the Rio Grande in this sector over the weekend were not so lucky. A source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed that agents recovered the bodies of eight migrants on Saturday and part of Sunday. The recoveries took place in individual incidents.

The source said this is a shockingly high number of deaths in the river during such a short period of time. The source added that agents in the Eagle Pass area of operation are recovering on average of at least one drowning per day.

Multiple drownings are becoming much more commonplace in what is becoming one of the busiest border crossing areas in the country.

Earlier this month, Del Rio Sector agents recovered the bodies of three migrants in one day, Breitbart Texas reported. Two migrant bodies were found near Eagle Pass while the third was found near Uvalde.

At least nine migrants drowned during a single week in April. During the first week of May, a Fox News journalist posted a disturbing video showing a migrant struggling in the Rio Grande and then finally disappearing beneath the surface never to be seen alive again.

CBP routinely will not reveal the monthly number of migrants recovered by agents or local sheriff’s offices.

Through April 30, Border Patrol agents rescued more than 10,500 migrants along the southwest border with Mexico. This compared to 12,833 for the entire FY21. During FY20 and FY19, agents rescued 5,071 and 4,920 respectively.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.