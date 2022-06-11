Migrant Dies in Dump Trailer Smuggling Load near Border in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of migrants packed in a dump trailer. One of the migrants died in the smuggling incident.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted photos of a human smuggling incident discovered by Carrizo Springs Station agents on June 6. Agents found one of the migrants had died in a load of migrants packed inside the dump trailer.

Another man has lost his life after a smuggler placed him in a belly dump trailer with more than 60 others! We often talk about the dangers associated w/ tactics employed by criminal smugglers who have no regard for human life. Unfortunately, this is stark proof of that fact. pic.twitter.com/wy9js1iCrI — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) June 9, 2022

According to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials, the Carrizo Springs agents found the trailer on a remote road south of Catarina, Texas, located approximately 60 miles north of Laredo.

Chief Owens reported the smugglers packed more than 60 migrants into the belly dump trailer.

“We often talk about the dangers associated w/ tactics employed by criminal smugglers who have no regard for human life. Unfortunately, this is stark proof of that fact,” Owens stated in the tweet.

Border Patrol officials report that the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, ICE Homeland Security Investigations, and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate the death and associated human smuggling incident.

Officials did not disclose if a human smuggler was identified and arrested for the death of the migrant. The migrant’s identity and nationality were not disclosed.