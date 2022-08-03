Deported Child Rapist, Sex Offenders, Gang Members Arrested Along U.S. Border

Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico arrested a child rapist, child sex offenders, and other criminal aliens after they illegally re-entered the U.S. Agents also arrested multiple dangerous gang members.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a report about the arrest of a previously deported child rapist. Agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station arrested Cosmen Huesca-Cruz, a Mexican national, after he illegally re-entered the United States near Naco, Arizona.

Tucson Sector agents prevented another felon from reaching our communities. Cosmen Huesca-Cruz was arrested by Brian A. Terry Station agents near Naco, AZ. The Mexican citizen was convicted of felony rape of a child in the 3rd degree in #PierceCounty, WA. pic.twitter.com/4wiJTRkiBl — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 3, 2022

During a biometric background investigation, agents found a conviction from a Pierce County, Washington, court for a felony rape of a child in the third degree.

The man could now face a federal felony charge for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted rapist. If charged and convicted, the Mexican national could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

In Texas, Laredo Sector agents arrested three gang members and a convicted sex offender after they illegally re-entered the U.S. from Mexico.

Hebbronville Station agents apprehended a Guatemalan migrant on July 30 who had illegally made his way into an interior country. The agents identified the man as Hermelindo Vicente-Careto, 34. During a biometric background investigation, agents found a felony conviction from a Doraville, Georgia, court for felony child molestation, CBP officials reported. The migrant also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Later that day, Laredo South Station agents arrested two migrants — both Mexican nationals. The agents identified the two men as Ramon Gomez-Perales and Juan Martin Lopez-Jimenez. Records show that both have multiple arrests and felony convictions. The agents also report that the two men are members of the Paisa gang.

Agents from the Laredo South Station apprehended a group of four migrants on July 31. During a background check, the agents discovered one of the migrants, 24-year-old Amilcar Gomez-Lucas, a Guatemalan national, is a member of the 18th Street gang.