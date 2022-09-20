78 Migrants on Terror Watchlist Apprehended in 2022, Triple Last 4 Years Combined

Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico apprehended 78 migrants listed on the Terrorist Screening Dataset (Watchlist) during the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2022. This is three times the total of the last four years’ apprehensions of potential terrorists combined.

A report released late Monday afternoon from U.S. Customs and Border Protection details the arrest of 78 migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico Border who appear on the terrorist watchlist known as the Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS). With one month to go this year, the total is three times more than the combined total of the past four fiscal years.

In contrast, not a single person appearing on the watchlist was arrested crossing the U.S.-Canadian border, the report states.

The TSDS ” is the U.S. government’s database that contains sensitive information on terrorist identities. The TSDS originated as the consolidated terrorist watchlist to house information on known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) but has evolved over the last decade to include additional individuals who represent a potential threat to the United States, including known affiliates of watchlisted individuals,” CBP officials stated. “TSDS watchlisted individuals encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) after entering the country without inspection may be detained and removed, to the extent possible under CBP policy, or turned over to another government agency for subsequent detention or law enforcement action, as appropriate.”

The report from CBP stated that in addition to the 78 watchlisted migrants apprehended in 11 months this year, another 15 were apprehended in all of FY21, three in FY20, none in FY19, six in FY18, and two in FY17.

The apprehension of 78 watchlisted migrants out of the nearly two million total migrant apprehensions is a small number. However, the numbers could be significantly higher if you take the more than 580,000 migrants classified by Border Patrol as “got-aways.”

