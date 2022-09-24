Phoenix Police Seize Record-Setting One Million Fentanyl Pills

Phoenix police detectives seized approximately one million fentanyl pills in a suburban home. Detectives arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized a handgun in what they call the largest one-time seizure of fentanyl pills in the department’s history.

Phoenix police officials tweeted photos of fentanyl pills seized while executing a search warrant on a suburban home. The photos show what police described as 950,000 fentanyl pills.

The largest one-time seizure of fentanyl pills in #PHXPD history! #PHXPDDrugEnforcementBureau detectives seized approximately 950,000 fentanyl pills, one firearm and arrested the two suspects who were involved in the criminal activity. #GoodPoliceWork pic.twitter.com/VpwNzfkSNU — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 23, 2022

Detectives arrested Francisco Delgado, age 26, and Jose Molina-Quinonez, age 21, during the search of their Avondale, Arizona, home, News12 NBC in Phoenix reported.

Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Brian Bower told KTAR News there were too many pills to count. Instead, the department determined the weight of the pills and estimated the number of pills.

“That matrix came out with it just under 1 million pills,” Bower told the local news outlet.

Bower described how the record-setting seizure came about.

“What really led up to this … massive historic seizure was the fact that we had our detectives with the Drug Enforcement Bureau doing excellent work looking for small-time dealers and it leads to the bigger dealers,” Bower explained.

The process led to gathering enough evidence for a search warrant for the Avondale home.

Detectives said most of the pills were pressed and colored to resemble prescription oxycodone, KTAR stated.

Jail records obtained by Breitbart shows that Molina-Quinonez is facing two counts of possession of drugs for sale. His bond is set at $200,000. Delgado also faces two drug charges and an additional charge of possession or use of a firearm while engaging in a drug offense. His bond is also set at $200,000. The next court appearance for the two suspected drug traffickers is set for September 28.