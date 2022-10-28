U.S. Customs Officer Under Probe for Showing Porn During School Presentation

Authorities in South Texas say they are investigating a federal customs officer who inadvertently showed pornographic content during a school presentation this week.

The incident took place this week at Sharyland North Junior High in McAllen, Texas, where a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer was making a presentation to minors.

According to CBP Public Affairs Officer Kise Roderick,the CBP officer “was utilizing his personal phone when an inappropriate photo was inadvertently displayed on his phone screen while presenting” during an outreach event.

A statement from McAllen Police revealed that officers responded to the school on a call classified as “request officer.” The statement revealed that the federal officer was making a presentation and had his phone connected to a projector.

According to CBP, the case is under investigation. “CBP stresses professionalism, honor, and integrity and does not tolerate actions by any employee that would tarnish the agency’s reputation,” Roderick said.

