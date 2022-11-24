Communications Wire Theft Shuts Down Immigration Computer System at Mexico City Airport

Communication wire theft in Mexico City led to a large-scale computer crash affecting the airport offices of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) Wednesday. International travelers were delayed for hours.

On Wednesday morning, Mexico City’s International Airport took to social media to report a computer crash which began early morning in Terminal 2. According to the statement, the crash affected in- and outbound international travelers. As a result, INM agents had to process international travelers by hand.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mexico’s INM issued a statement revealing the crash had been caused by the attempted theft of communications wire approximately one mile from the airport, interrupting telephone and Internet services.

#Comunicado| Por intento de robo de cables, el trámite de ingreso al país por la T2 del @AICM_mx se vio afectado esta madrugada. En coordinación con @SEMAR_mx, AICM y @Telmex, @INAMI_mx atendió la emergencia y el servicio quedó restablecido a las 10:00 hrs https://t.co/AqkWTHZVmY pic.twitter.com/4cQ9RtpEQP — INM (@INAMI_mx) November 23, 2022

According to INM, authorities were tracking the responsible parties while phone company employees made repairs.

INM has been plagued with allegations of corruption, human rights abuses, and mismanagement. The crash comes at a time when Mexico’s government has been dealing with attacks by hackers as well. The most noteworthy took place in early October when hacktivist group Guacamaya managed to steal thousands of files from Mexico’s Army.

