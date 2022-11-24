Communications Wire Theft Shuts Down Immigration Computer System at Mexico City Airport

Cartel Chronicles

Communication wire theft in Mexico City led to a large-scale computer crash affecting the airport offices of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) Wednesday. International travelers were delayed for hours.

On Wednesday morning, Mexico City’s International Airport took to social media to report a computer crash which began early morning in Terminal 2. According to the statement, the crash affected in- and outbound international travelers. As a result, INM agents had to process international travelers by hand.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mexico’s INM issued a statement revealing the crash had been caused by the attempted theft of communications wire approximately one mile from the airport, interrupting telephone and Internet services.

According to INM, authorities were tracking the responsible parties while phone company employees made repairs.

INM has been plagued with allegations of corruption, human rights abuses, and mismanagement. The crash comes at a time when Mexico’s government has been dealing with attacks by hackers as well. The most noteworthy took place in early October when hacktivist group Guacamaya managed to steal thousands of files from Mexico’s Army.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities.  The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Willilams Cortez” from Baja California. 

