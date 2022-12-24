GRAPHIC: Cartel Gunmen Leave Human Body Parts in Ice Chest in Mexican Border State

A group of gunmen with a faction of Los Zetas dumped two ice chests with severed human body parts. The gunmen left a message threatening local drug distributors in the border state of Nuevo Leon.

The gruesome crime scene took place this week in the municipality of Salinas Victoria, just north of the Monterrey metropolitan area. Gunmen believed to be with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas left the two ice chests along one of the main avenues which is located next to a large city sign.

A series of photographs shared on social media revealed the gory crime scene as well as the content of the cartel message. In the expletive-laden message, CDN-Los Zetas gunmen threaten local drug distributors to stop working with the Gulf Cartel and other groups or they would meet a similar fate.

Abandonan hieleras con restos humanos así como narcocartulina en el kilómetro 1 de la calle Arturo B Garza colonia Centro del municipio de Salinas Victoria en #NuevoLeón#México#MexicoReal pic.twitter.com/1dz3jSd9Ld — El México Real (@InfSinCensuraMx) December 21, 2022

Salinas Victoria is one of the communities that are along the main routes that connect Monterrey with the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The cities along those routes became widely contested as the CDN -Los Zetas worked to keep other organizations from encroaching on their turf. These efforts led to numerous murders and kidnappings.

The border state of Nuevo Leon continues to experience a dramatic rise in violence as rival criminal organizations including the Sinaloa Cartel, CDN-Los Zetas, the Gulf Cartel, and others fight for control of the local distribution of drugs as well as the lucrative drug routes into Texas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas and “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.