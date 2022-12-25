Cartel Gunmen Dump Human Head in Ice Chest in Mexican Border State

A group of cartel gunmen dumped a severed human head inside an ice chest in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon. The case is the second of its kind in two days as rival drug cartels fight for control of local smuggling routes to Texas.

The incident took place this week in the town of Zuazua, Nuevo Leon, where authorities responded to a call about a bloody ice chest with a human head inside. Unlike other crime scenes, the gunmen did not leave any posterboards with threats nearby. State police forces documented the crime scene and collected the remains.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the gory crime scene comes just one day after a group of gunmen with the Cartel Del Noreste Faction of Los Zetas left two ice chests with various body parts in the town of Salinas Victoria, Nuevo Leon. Next to those ice chests, the gunmen left a threat to local drug dealers warning them to not work with the Gulf Cartel and other organizations.

By Friday evening, the Nuevo Leon Public Security Secretary Gerardo Palacio Pamanes took to social media to announce the arrest of a cell of ten gunmen tied to various recent murders. Unofficial information points to the gunmen, which include seven men and three women, being looked at in connection with the two ice-chest crime scenes. According to Palacio Pamanes, the gunmen arrived in Nuevo Leon with the sole purpose of carrying out our executions.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco