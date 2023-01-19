WATCH: Texas Teens Face Human Smuggling Charges After Police Pursuit near Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested two teenagers on charges related to human smuggling. The arrests took place in Val Verde County, Texas, following a dangerous high-speed pursuit.

A video provided by Texas DPS officials shows a trooper engaging in a high-speed pursuit on January 11 in Val Verde County. As the video begins, the driver is seen recklessly passing an innocent driver on the right shoulder of the highway. This forced the driver to move into the oncoming lane to avoid a possible collision.

At one point the suspected human smuggler pulls over and three migrants exit the vehicle. The driver speeds off, dragging one of the migrants.

The pursuit enters the city of Del Rio, Texas, where the driver is seen running a red light — narrowly avoiding a collision with cross traffic.

The driver turns into a neighborhood street where he and his passenger bail out of the vehicle. The trooper engages in a foot pursuit and finds the two suspected human smugglers hiding in a vehicle behind one of the houses. The trooper took the suspects into custody without further incident.

Texas DPS spokesman, Lt. Chris Olivarez, identified the driver as a 16-year-old Del Rio resident. The trooper transported the minor to the Val Verde County Juvenile Detention Center.

The trooper transported the 17-year-old passenger to the Val Verde County jail.

Both face felony charges for smuggling of persons and evading arrest.

Border Patrol agents took the three migrants that bailed out of the vehicle into custody and transported them for processing, Olivarez stated.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.