Former Mexican Cop Tied to Ayotzinapa Mass Killings Caught Sneaking into New Mexico

A former Mexican police officer wanted in connection with the mass killing of 43 education students in the town of Ayotzinapa, Guerrero, in 2014, tried to sneak into New Mexico last month. U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested him this week and sent him back to Mexico to face charges.

This week, immigration agents from Mexico and the U.S. met at an international port of entry in Ciudad Juarez to turn over Alejandro Tenescalco Mejia. The man is wanted in connection with the mass killing of 43 education students in Ayotzinapa at the hands of cartel gunmen and police officers.

#Comunicado @INAMI_mx recibió hoy, en el cruce internacional San Jerónimo-Santa Teresa, en #CdJuárez, #Chihuahua, al connacional Alejandro “N”. Era buscado por delincuencia organizada y secuestro; contaba con una alerta migratoria. Fue entregado a FGR.https://t.co/lnFsY6eSR8 pic.twitter.com/rcFDmMHnlt — INM (@INAMI_mx) January 18, 2023

On December 14, 2022, U.S. Border Patrol agents found Alejandro Tenescalco Mejia in Dona Ana County, near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, a criminal complaint filed in a federal court in Las Cruces revealed. When agents questioned Tenescalco, he told them that he was a citizen of Mexico.

According to a social media post by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, Tenescalco had a warrant for kidnapping and organized crime from Mexico. Prosecutors asked for the initial charge of illegal entry into the country to be dismissed on December 21 so he could be sent back to Mexico, according to court documents.

A Mexican national arrested for entering the U.S. illegally in Dec. 2022 in New Mexico was repatriated to MX this week for a warrant for organized crime & kidnapping in a high-profile case involving the murder of 43 college students. Great work on this collaborative effort! pic.twitter.com/02AdyUdvtW — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) January 20, 2023

Law enforcement sources in Mexico revealed to Breitbart Texas that Tenescalco was a police officer in the town of Iguala, Guerrero, and is considered one of the top-level suspects in connection with the mass killing. The sources claim that Tenescalco was in contact with the top cartel leaders and the individuals carrying out the actual murders. The source said Mexico’s government was offering a cash reward of $10 million pesos ($500,000 USD).

As Breitbart Texas reported, in 2014, a group of education students had stolen various buses to make their way to a protest. A group of police officers stopped the students and turned them over to cartel gunmen who ultimately killed them and disposed of their bodies. The case was reportedly covered up by Mexico’s government — an issue that has become a hot political topic. Most recently, authorities arrested a former Mexican Attorney General in connection with his role in the coverup.

