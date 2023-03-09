WATCH: Migrant Surge Continues Across Snow-Covered Canadian Border into U.S.

A video tweeted by Swanton Sector Border Patrol officials shows one of several groups of migrants apprehended after trekking across the snow-covered Canadian border into the United States. The 94 migrants from 11 nations add to the exponential surge where officials reported an increase in migrant apprehensions of 850 this fiscal year over last.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted a video showing a group of migrants trudging through the snow after they illegally crossed the border from Canada into the United States.

This was just one of several groups Swanton Sector agents encountered over the snowy weekend. 94 individuals from 11 different countries were apprehended across New York and Vermont. pic.twitter.com/7trpkqTD5G — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) March 9, 2023

“This was just one of several groups Swanton Sector agents encountered over the snowy weekend,” Chief Garcia tweeted. “94 individuals from 11 different countries were apprehended across New York and Vermont.”

Garcia also tweeted a report about the “elevated levels of illegal entries from Canada.”

“In just over 5 months, we have apprehended more individuals than the last three (3) Fiscal Years combined,” he stated. “The current rate of illicit cross-border activity is unprecedented for Swanton Sector.”

Swanton Sector Agents are seeing elevated levels of illegal entries from Canada. In just over 5 months, we have apprehended more individuals than the last three (3) Fiscal Years combined. The current rate of illicit cross-border activity is unprecedented for Swanton Sector. pic.twitter.com/qZLSRvHRJh — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) March 8, 2023

During that five-month period Swanton Sector officials apprehended nearly 3,300 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Canada into New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, Breitbart Texas reported after reviewing unofficial Border Patrol reports.

According to the CBP Nationwide Encounters Report, during the entire fiscal years 22, 21, and 20, Swanton Sector officials report the apprehension of 1,065, 365, and 574 respectively. The total for these three entire fiscal years stands at 2,004 migrant apprehensions. The nearly 3,300 apprehended in five months represents an increase of about 65 percent over the three-year total.

In addition to the more than 3,300 migrants apprehended by agents so far this fiscal year, another nearly 1,200 migrants are known got-aways. These are migrants the Border Patrol knows entered the U.S. but were unable to be apprehended, the reports reviewed by Breitbart reveal.