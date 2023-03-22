‘Game Changer’ Surveillance Tech Helps Border Patrol Spot Migrants, Say Officials

Agents use advanced technology to detect and track down migrants crossing the border. (U.S. Border Patrol/Rio Grande Valley Sector)
Bob Price

Border Patrol officials report the increasing use of technology assists agents in being more effective during regular operations. The assets allow agents to be directed to specific incidents taking place along the border.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted photos of new Autonomous Surveillance Technology systems deployed along the Texas border with Mexico. She called the systems “game changers” and said they allow for persistent surveillance capabilities.

 

“The more we see, the more effective we are!” Chavez said.

In the El Paso Sector, agents are also applying technology through the use of artificial intelligence software, newly appointed Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good tweeted.

Chief Good stated the 15 Autonomous Surveillance Towers located throughout the sector enhance the agents’ abilities to detect and track people crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S.

In addition to the ATS systems, agents also utilize handheld cellular technology to assist in tracking down and apprehending migrants and drug smugglers crossing the border.

Chief Scott became the commander of the El Paso Sector on March 14 after Chief Patrol Agent Chavez transferred to the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

