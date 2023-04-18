Mexican National Guardsmen Allegedly Shoot Innocent Family in Mexican Border City

A group of Mexican National Guardsmen is being accused of firing nearly 90 rounds into a vehicle being driven by an innocent family killing three victims including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The shooting took place on Sunday morning along the highway that connects the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, with Monterrey, Nuevo León. A 54-year-old man is identified as the driver of a maroon older model Chevrolet Suburban. In the vehicle were four other relatives and acquaintances — including a pregnant woman. The relatives ranged from 15 to 25 years of age.

While a motive for the shooting remains unclear, Breitbart Texas obtained access to a state police incident report which revealed that the vehicle was driving along the highway when a white pickup from Mexico’s National Guard pulled up behind them and began firing. The driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed.

According to the victim’s statement, the National Guardsmen got out of the vehicle, held everyone at gunpoint, and then left. The victim alleged that the military forces claimed to have shot at the wrong vehicle.

Shortly after, another vehicle from the National Guard pulled up to the crash site and tended to the injured victims as they waited for medical personnel to rush them to a hospital. There, medical personnel tried to perform an emergency C-section to save the unborn child, but both mother and child died as a result of their injuries.

The case is currently being investigated by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Nuevo Laredo is the home base of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas, a hyperviolent criminal organization that has been linked to numerous kidnappings and forced disappearances of innocent victims. Earlier this month, bodycam footage captured the moment when Mexican National Guardsmen exchanged gunfire with cartel gunmen during a high-speed chase along one of the highways in that city.

