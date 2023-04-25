Border Agents Train for Migrant Drownings in Texas Gulf as Title 42 End Approaches

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The Border Patrol conducted a multi-agency water safety exercise along the southern edge of South Padre Island to address the dangers posed to migrants. Agents trained to rescue migrants attempting to enter the U.S. via the Texas Gulf Coast. Monday’s exercise involved CBP Air and Marine units; Rio Grande Valley Sector’s Border, Search, Trauma, and Rescue Team (BORSTAR); and the United States Coast Guard.

A post-event panel discussion conducted by the multi-agency participants highlighted the danger of drowning faced by migrants in coastal waterways. The exercise is part of the Border Patrol’s Annual Border Safety Initiative (BSI). According to CBP, the BSI is part of a bi-national strategy aimed at reducing migrant deaths and making the border region safer for agents, border residents, and communities. The initiative also aims to minimize the life-threatening injuries and deaths associated with illegal border crossings and human smuggling.

The BSI was implemented in 1998 and has been expanded to include the Missing Migrant Program which helps to identify the remains of deceased migrants. The exercise comes as the agency prepares for the end of the Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion authority and the anticipated surge in migrant crossings as a result.

Today, @USCG , @CBPAMO , & the U.S. Border Patrol’s Special Ops teamed up to conduct water rescue scenarios, as part of this year’s Border Safety Event (BSE)! The BSE brings awareness to the dangers of illegal entries into U.S. thru the various border and coastal environments. pic.twitter.com/gOZj5q54jA — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) April 25, 2023

In January, President Joe Biden announced to Congress his intention to end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) declared under the Trump Administration in 2020. Set to expire on March 1 and April 11 respectively, the Biden administration plan extends the policy until May 11. The Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion authority is expected to sunset on that date as well.

An increase in migrant crossings across the southwest border in recent weeks is likely attributable to the pending end of the pandemic emergency declarations. As reported by Breitbart Texas, more than 1,600 migrants were apprehended attempting to cross into the United States near Brownsville, Texas, in a 24-hour period ending Sunday. The crossings were within the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector where Monday’s South Padre Island maritime exercise was conducted.

Migrant crossings near Brownsville were averaging roughly 1,000 per day prior to Sunday’s surge.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.