Mexican Military Deserters Captured After Shootout with Cops in Sonora

Authorities in Sonora arrested two former Mexican Army soldiers after they and other gunmen took part in a shootout with state police forces. The two men are believed to have taken part in a cartel attack moments before the clash with authorities.

The shootout took place on Monday morning in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, where authorities responded to a call about a cartel shooting, information from the Sonora Security Council revealed.

State police forces and military forces responded to the scene and while carrying out a manhunt spotted two gunmen in military uniforms that were riding in a white Mazda SUV. Moments later, the gunmen fired at authorities while attempting their escape.

Following an intense shootout, authorities arrested the two gunmen after they crashed their vehicle. Both men sustained gunshot wounds. According to information released by the Sonora Attorney General’s Office, the two gunmen are Mexican Army deserters identified only as Rogelio “N” and Leonardo David “N.” One had been based in Coahuila while the other was based in Sonora. The information did not specify which criminal organization the gunmen worked for. Authorities also did not specify if additional gunmen took part in the shootout. Officials reported seizing three rifles, three helmets, and three tactical vests with body armor.

The two shootings come at a time when the Mexican state of Sonora continues to experience high levels of violence as factions of the Sinaloa Cartel clash with each other as well as with the Caborca Cartel over lucrative trafficking routes into the United States.

