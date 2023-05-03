EXCLUSIVE: Migrant Apprehension at Southwest Border Jump for Third Straight Month

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 181,000 migrants who crossed the southwest border from Mexico in April. The apprehensions mark the third consecutive month of increased apprehensions following a brief decline in January.

Border Patrol agents in the nine southwest border sectors apprehended more than 181,000 migrants who crossed from Mexico between ports of entry, according to a federal report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This marks an increase of nearly 12 percent over the more than 162,999 migrants apprehended in March and is the third straight month of increased apprehensions.

The largest increase came in the Rio Grande Valley Sector as agents apprehended more than 37,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported on Tuesday. This represents a nearly 105 percent increase over the almost 18,000 apprehended in March. The sector jumped from the fifth busiest in March to the second busiest in April.

The busiest sector remains the El Paso Sector where agents apprehended more than 41,000 migrants in April. This is also up from the 39,512 taken into custody in March.

The San Diego Sector also reported a significant increase in apprehensions from the prior month. In March, San Diego agents apprehended just over 23,000 migrants. In April, that number jumped to more than 25,000.

The Tucson and Del Rio Sectors experienced slight drops in migrant apprehensions in April. Tucson agents apprehended approximately 33,000 in April and just under 34,000 in March. The Del Rio Sector also dropped in April to 20,000 from the nearly 24,000 apprehended in March.

Nationwide, agents apprehended more than 183,000 migrants. This is up from nearly 164,000 in March and brings the total apprehensions for the first seven months of the year to nearly 1.25 million migrants.

These numbers are expected to rise sharply in May as the CDC’s Title 42 migrant expulsion health protocol comes to an end on May 11. Much of the increase in crossings took place during the past two weeks as tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants crossed the border.

The Department of Homeland Security claims it will increase the use the Title 8 expedited removal to remove migrants from certain countries. It is not clear who that will apply to or what impact it will have.

