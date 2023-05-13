NY Hotels Boot Homeless Veterans to Shelter Released Migrants

Upstate New York hotels began kicking homeless veterans from their properties to make room for migrants being bused to the region from New York City. The homeless veterans, many Vietnam-era veterans, were receiving temporary shelter in the hotels through the efforts of a non-profit agency.

The New York Post reports that nearly two dozen homeless veterans “have been booted from the upstate hotels to make room for migrants.” One of the hotels told a 24-year-old Afghanistan war veteran their temporary housing was being pulled out from under them and they would have to move somewhere else.

Sharon Toney-Finch, CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, told the New York Post, “Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what’s going on with the immigrants.”

Toney-Finch said they moved the veterans from the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, New York, to other nearby motels and hotels. The properties were located about 20 minutes from where they were displaced.

Orange County, New York, is now the target of a migrant busing campaign by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The mayor is moving the migrants out of his sanctuary city to Upstate New York to relieve migrant overcrowding in his city.

The veterans had been placed in the first hotel under a four-week temporary housing program while the non-profit agency attempted to find another solution for their housing needs. The veterans were about two -weeks into the program “when they got the boot,” Toony-Finch stated.

“A lot of them are Vietnam veterans. We do help them on a constant basis to get them benefits and help them find a place in society,” she explained. ““Now we have to work from ground zero. We just lost that trust [with the vets].”

Republican State Assemblyman Brian Maher told the newspaper, “Shining a light on this is important because we need to make sure these hotels know how important it is to respect the service of our veterans before they kick [them] out of hotels to make room.”

Democrat Congressman Pat Ryan put a stronger point on the action to boot the veterans, according to an article in the Mid-Hudson News. “This is bullshit,” he said. “20 veterans lost their housing tonight because of incompetence by New York City government. I am doing everything I can to ensure these service members have a bed to sleep in tonight. Let me be clear. This will not be tolerated.”

Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro agreed. “This is absolutely inexcusable and should not be happening in America. This is the result of incompetence and a lack of compassion. This won’t be tolerated.”

Tooney-Finch said the hotel made the move to expel the veterans over money. “They get paid more [for the migrants,” she stated. “That’s so unfair, because at the end of the day, we are a small nonprofit, and we do pay $88 a day for a veteran to be there.” It is not clear what the city is paying for the housing of the bused migrants from New York City.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.