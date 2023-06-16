Report: Cartel Gunman Killed by Soldiers was Former Caravan Migrant

One of the cartel gunmen allegedly killed by Mexican Army soldiers after surrendering in a city near the Texas-Mexico border was a migrant from Honduras. The migrant reportedly traveled in one of the caravans of 2019 and then joined the ranks of organized crime.

Clinton Alex Blucha, 25, was originally from Honduras but traveled to Mexico with one of the first caravans headed for the U.S. Instead of completing his journey, he settled in Nuevo Laredo where he allegedly joined the ranks of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas, Univision reported.

Blucha was one of five cartel gunmen seen in a video being captured by Mexican Army soldiers and then reportedly killed soon after on May 18. As Breitbart Texas reported, the video shows the moment when the soldiers remove weapons and body armor from the gunmen. Soon after the soldiers appear to take fire from another location and begin to shoot back. It is during that exchange of gunfire that the soldiers allegedly killed the five captured gunmen. Since then, Mexican authorities arrested 16 soldiers in connection with the extrajudicial killing.

According to Univision, Blucha was a fisherman in Honduras, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, he tried to make his way to the U.S. in one of the caravans but stayed in Mexico instead.

A series of videos shared on TikTok by Blucha show various photos of him with weapons and jewelry. In their story, Univision spoke with individuals who knew him and confirmed to the station that he was a cartel member.

In the border city of Nuevo Laredo, the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas operates with almost complete impunity. The cartel continually deploys dozens of gunmen in convoys or armored vehicles to patrol the city streets — a group known as Hell’s Troops or Tropa del Infierno.

