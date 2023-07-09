Three Journalists Kidnapped, One Found Murdered in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico confirmed the apparent kidnapping of three journalists in the state of Nayarit. Police found one of the victims murdered over the weekend. While the cases appear unrelated, the common denominator is the victims are all journalists, authorities revealed.

On Saturday, authorities in Nayarit found the body of Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez, a reporter for La Jornada Newspaper. The discovery in a rural community happened in the morning near the state capital of Tepic.

According to information from the Nayarit Attorney General’s Office, Sanchez’s body was inside a black bag, and his killers left two posterboards containing threats nearby. While the body was found on Saturday morning, authorities believe that he had been killed on Friday or Thursday. The journalist was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

In a separate case, on Monday morning, Osiris “N” left his home shortly after 6:30 a.m. on his way to work at a local school when he disappeared. Authorities did not release the last name of Osiris. According to authorities, the kidnap victim also worked as an online journalist. His whereabouts remain unknown at press time.

According to authorities, a third kidnapping took place on Friday when a group of masked gunmen stormed a house in the town of Xalisco. The gunmen took a victim named Jonathan Lora. Authorities did not reveal which new outlet the victim worked for. Investigators revealed they found Lora, and he is alive. The kidnapping victim is currently undergoing medical and psychological treatment.

The kidnappings and murder come at a time when Mexico continues to experience dramatic levels of violence, as drug cartels can operate with considerable impunity. Press freedom organizations such as the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Article 19 continue to label Mexico as one of the deadliest places for journalists.

