VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen Kill Two Cops in New Wave of Attacks in Mexican Border State

Cartel gunmen injured nine Mexican police officers and killed two others in an ongoing wave of attacks in the state of Coahuila just south of the Texas border. Since the weekend, gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas have carried out at least seven attacks on law enforcement.

On Wednesday, Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme confirmed that a second officer had died during a shootout. “Our police forces fought off the attacks and did not allow the criminal element to enter our state,” the governor said.

The violence reportedly began outside the Colombia International Bridge in Nuevo Leon, where a convoy of gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas attacked a squad of Nuevo Leon state police forces.

From there, the gunmen moved west towards Coahuila, where they attacked police forces at a checkpoint near the state line. Breitbart Texas obtained two videos from law enforcement sources that captured the intensity of the shootouts. The videos show some officers having to seek cover as shots and ricochets are heard in the background.

Coahuila state police forces have endured at least seven attacks by the CDN-Los Zetas since the weekend and lost two officers. As Breitbart Texas reported, the CDN-Los Zetas sent convoys of SUV gunmen to carry out attacks in Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas. The cartel gunmen attacked law enforcement and fled using dirt roads and crossing state lines to avoid capture.

The CDN-Los Zetas is the same narco-terrorist group behind various grenade and shooting attacks on U.S. Consulate buildings and mass disappearances of travelers along the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway and others.

