Cartel Gunmen Abandon Infant Inside Church in Mexico After Killing Parents

A group of cartel gunmen left a five-month-old boy inside a church after they tortured and killed his parents in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon. The killing of the parents and four others is attributed to the hyperviolent Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

The incident occurred last week in Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, a suburb of the Monterrey metropolitan area where gunmen from the CDN-Zetas killed four men and two women. The gunmen shot the victims execution-style and left them next to a wall in the Residencial Palmas neighborhood. The victims all had signs of torture, and the males had their hands tied up. Authorities also found several drug baggies and other paraphernalia pointing to the mass killing being tied to an ongoing drug turf war in Nuevo Leon.

According to information revealed by the Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office, the abandoned child, whose name is unknown, has been genetically matched to two of the victims of the mass killing in Apodaca. The church where the gunmen left the child is a short distance from where the gunmen reportedly killed the six victims.

Sicarios fusilan a 6 en Apodaca.

Las autoridades del ‘nuevo’ Nuevo León dicen que criminalidad va a la baja, pero cárteles tienen otros datos.

4 hombres y 2 mujeres fueron fusilados esta madrugada junto a una barda, en límites de las colonias Las Haciendas y Las Palmas. pic.twitter.com/9xXKeoXPV8 — Jesús Rubén Peña (@revistacodigo21) July 4, 2023

On Monday, CDN-Los Zetas killed another victim and left a posterboard with threats to local drug dealers telling them they had identified them and the cartel knew how to find them. The message warned the drug dealers that if they did not side with the CDN and “fall in line,” they would be killed.

In Monterrey, Nuevo León, the CDN or Cartel del Noreste, which is the faction of the Zetas aligned with the Treviño Morales legacy, left a d*ad body with an intimidating message to those who work for other cartels. #Monterrey #NuevoLeon #CDN pic.twitter.com/HsDtfie1FC — Illicit Investigations (@illicitinv) July 10, 2023

As Breitbart Texas reported, Nuevo Leon has seen a high level of violence as several drug cartels fight for control of local drug distribution areas and drug corridors to Texas. Those criminal organizations include the Sinaloa Cartel, the CDN-Los Zetas, the Gulf Cartel, and various independent drug distributors.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas.