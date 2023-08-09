120 Pounds of Cocaine Found near Border in Texas

Cocaine Seizure Rio Grande City (U.S. Border Patrol)
U.S. Border Patrol/Rio Grande Valley Sector
Bob Price

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 120 pounds of cocaine on August 7 near the Texas border with Mexico. Officials estimate the value of the shipment at approximately $3.8 million.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted photos of a load of cocaine found in a pickup truck in Texas near the Mexican border.  Agents found the drugs in a light-colored pickup truck near Rio Grande City, Texas.

Chavez reported the agents seized approximately 121 pounds of cocaine. She estimated the value of the drugs to be $3.8 million.

Between October 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents seized approximately 1,500 pounds of cocaine. This is up significantly from the 1,100 pounds seized during FY 22.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

