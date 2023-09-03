Mexican Firefighters Rescue Drowning Migrant at Texas Border

A group of Mexican firefighters rescued a Venezuelan migrant who was drowning after being caught in the strong currents of the Rio Grande. The rescue comes at a time when the Coahuila-Texas border region continues to experience a high number of migrant fatalities.

The rescue took place on Friday evening near one of the International Bridges connecting Piedras Negras with Eagle Pass. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Piedras Negras Civil Protection Department, rescue workers responded to a call about a man in distress in the water.

The man from Venezuela had tried to cross the Rio Grande, but strong currents in the area began to drag him downstream. Firefighters managed to reach him and pulled him back to safety on the Mexican side of the river.

The rescue comes as Piedras Negras continues to experience a record-setting number of migrants arriving each day in an attempt to cross into Texas. The high number of migrants along with the dangerous conditions in the area has led to more than 100 fatalities so far this year in the Coahuila-Texas region alone.

Earlier this week, authorities in Piedras Negras found the body of a migrant who was beheaded after falling off a train bound for the Texas border, Breitbart Texas reported.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“C.E. Herrera and “J.M. Martinez” from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles Project contributed to this report.