Cartel Gunmen Attack Innocent U.S. Tourists in Mexico near Texas Border

A group of cartel gunmen attacked a group of close to 20 tourists who had just crossed into Mexico on their from Texas. Mexican authorities rushed seven injured tourists to a U.S. port of entry, where medical personnel tended to them and took them to local hospitals. Cartel gunmen used an armored vehicle to ram the cars being used by the tourists and began shooting at them.

The attack occurred on Saturday in the early morning hours when a group of nearly 20 tourists were driving several vehicles through the town of Los Guerra, Tamaulipas, just south of the Texas border, Reynosa’s El Manana reported. The tourists were headed to the Mexican state of San Luis Potosi and had been traveling in a convoy.

The attack took place along the Riberena highway near a statue called El Angel. The gunmen used a makeshift armored vehicle to ram the cars that the tourists were riding in. Other gunmen began shooting at them numerous times during the attack.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that Gulf Cartel gunmen are believed to have mistaken the tourists for rivals or police forces who were moving into their turf.

At least seven of the tourists sustained various injuries and required medical assistance. Once police forces and first responders arrived at the scene, they rushed tourists to the Miguel Aleman-Roma port of entry, where U.S. ambulances were waiting to rush the injured to local hospitals.

The attack comes when the Gulf Cartel has been waging a series of turf wars along the Tamaulipas, Mexico, border with rival factions. In addition to fighting with rivals, the Gulf Cartel has been linked to numerous attacks against tourists, kidnappings, murders, and extortions targeting innocent victims.

