Cops in Mexico City Rescue Kidnapped Iranian, Ecuadorian Migrants

Authorities in Mexico City rescued four Iranian citizens and two Ecuadoran migrants who had been kidnapped and were being held for ransom. The incident comes as Mexico continues to see a record-setting number of migrants making their way to the U.S. border.

The rescue occurred this week in Mexico City when police officers received a formal request for help from the Iranian Embassy, said Mexico City’s police chief Pablo Vasquez Camacho. The Iranian diplomats revealed that several Iranian citizens had been kidnapped in Mexico City and that even after their families had paid a ransom, they had not been released.

Mexican authorities found a stash house in the Venustiano Carranza borough and conducted a raid. During the raid, officers arrested one man and three women — all from Venezuela — who were in charge of the kidnapping victims. Authorities freed three women and one man from Iran. They also found an adult male and a child from Ecuador who were being held in the stash house.

Soon after, authorities arrested two women who were identified as being Mexican nationals and the alleged owners of the property where the kidnaping victims were being held.

Authorities have not released details of the kidnapping or the paid ransom. However, in Mexico, due to the ongoing immigration crisis, the kidnapping of migrants has become commonplace, where members of human smuggling organizations extort the relatives of migrants into wiring money so their loved ones can either continue their journey or be freed from capture.

