Report: CBP on Alert After 10 IEDS Found at U.S.-Mexico Border

Federal authorities are on alert after the discovery of ten IEDs and weapons at the Arizona-Mexico border. The discovery came after authorities from both sides of the border responded to the area for a reported gunbattle.

The incident appears to have been a clash in Sonora near a gap in the border fence that has become a popular smuggling point, Fox Business first reported. Just north of that location, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a gunman who was carrying an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, a handgun, and ammunition.

U.S. agents had responded to the location near Nogales, Arizona, after observing an exchange of gunfire on the Mexican side. Available information does not reveal if the gunmen were fighting with a rival group or with authorities.

In the aftermath of the clash, the Mexican military found ten IEDs on the south side of the border, along with other items.

As a result of the clash, U.S. federal authorities issued an alert to U.S. Border Patrol agents and CBP officers, warning them to be vigilant and on the lookout for more explosive devices. According to Fox Business, that alert was sent internally within CBP on December 13 and leaked to them by someone within the agency.

The government alert comes at a time when drug cartels in Mexico continue to use explosive devices during numerous ongoing turf wars throughout the country. Despite false claims by Mexico’s government about improving public safety, cartel violence continues to spread to record-setting levels. Drug cartels have weaponized commercial drones to drop explosive devices on rivals and on law enforcement — a tactic that is being used in various states in Mexico — Breitbart Texas reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.