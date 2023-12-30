Texas Border Sector Reports 22K Migrant Apprehensions in One Week

John Moore/Getty Images
Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 22,000 migrants during the week before Christmas, according to officials. In addition, another nearly 1,600 migrants were reported as known got-aways.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal posted a report on X revealing the apprehension of 22,024 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. The apprehensions took place between December 17 and 23. In addition, the chief reported an additional 1,591 migrants as known got-aways.

The agents also interdicted 17 human smuggling incidents and arrested five criminal aliens.

“Del Rio Sector agents continue to encounter unaccompanied children that are left alone to navigate the treacherous journey to the United States,” Bernal wrote in another post. “Entrusting human smuggling organizations with vulnerable children poses unimaginable risks that no child should have to bear!”

The Del Rio Sector averaged more than  3,000 migrant apprehensions per day during the seven-day period. On Saturday, Chief Bernal posted that the sector placed only 2,000 migrants into the process for immediate removal pathways during the past week. This leaves approximately 20,000 migrants to be processed and released into Texas border communities during that period.

During the first two months of Fiscal Year 24, which began on October 1, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 81,159 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. This represents an apprehension rate of approximately 1,330 migrants per day. The daily apprehension rate in December appears to be in the 2,500 to 3,000 migrants range.

