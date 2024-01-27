New Migrant Caravan Leaves Southern Mexico Headed North

A new migrant caravan began walking through southern Mexico to make their way north toward the U.S. border, where some have expressed the expectation of crossing illegally and then requesting asylum or protection. Prior caravans disbanded once they reached Mexico City or along the way when government officials gave them certain travel documents and allowed them to get on buses or airplanes.

The new caravan, which is still in its early stages, is made up of approximately 1,800 migrants. The group began moving through the southern state of Chiapas, near the Mexican-Guatemalan border. The group is expected to journey northwest through Chiapas toward the state of Oaxaca. The group began organizing earlier this week and posted signs around the city parks and migrant shelters in Tapachula, Chiapas, announcing a start date of January 25. However, more migrants are expected to join the group in the coming days.

As in prior caravans, migrants have been carrying white wooden crosses and banners with messages claiming that immigration is not illegal and condemning governments that are not open to migrants.

Local government officials set up shelters and rest stops along the way to provide the migrants with food and water, while Mexican authorities have been escorting the migrants to keep them safe.

The new caravan comes at a time when U.S. border cities have been seeing record-setting numbers of migrants arriving and requesting asylum. The record-setting numbers have led to much controversy between the Biden administration and the Texas government.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.