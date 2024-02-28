Texas Panhandle Wildfire Spreads to 800 Square Miles

The Smokehouse Creek Wildfire in the Texas Panhandle spread to cover more than 500,000 acres on Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Officials report the fire is zero percent contained at this point.

Emergency management officials ordered the evacuation on Tuesday for residents of Canadian, Glazier, and Higgins, Texas, as the fires spread, KVII ABC7 in Amarillo, Texas, reported. Officials also closed U.S. Highways 60/83 due to dangerous conditions.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials report the Smokehouse Creek incident is the second-largest wildfire in the state’s history. The largest fire also took place in the Texas Panhandle region in what was called the East Amarillo Complex fire which consumed more than 900,000 acres in 2006.

A satellite video posted on X by NOAA Satellite Reacher Bill Line shows the vast area covered by the series of fires and the impact of a cold front that moved through the area on Tuesday.

The cold front has moved through the wildfires, resulting in flare-ups and direction changes as observed in the GOES-East 1-min imagery. pic.twitter.com/ZLWBkNPEbN — Bill Line (@bill_line) February 27, 2024

The wildfire began on Monday in Hutchinson County, Texas, and quickly spread through Hutchison, Roberts, and Hemphill Counties.

In addition to the Smokehouse Creek fires, another wildfire event, Grape Vine Creek, has consumed more than 30,000 acres, Texas A&M reports. That fire incident is 60 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

Governor Greg Abbott activated the Texas Division of Emergency Management to bring additional state resources to the region. The action will bring support for local firefighters engaged in the multiple Panhandle blazes.

“Hot and dry conditions caused by high temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region in the coming days,” the governor said in a written statement. “These conditions could increase the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous. Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe. I also want to thank the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their fellow Texans.”

I issued a disaster declaration today to deploy resources to 60 counties impacted by these devastating wildfires. Please take all precautions to protect yourself & your loved ones. Thanks to the brave firefighters working 24/7 to protect their fellow Texans. Stay safe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/m25hpFiAx1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 27, 2024

The governor ordered the deployment of firefighters and equipment from the Texas A&M Forest Service, a Texas National Guard CH47 Chinook helicopter equipped with firefighting equipment, TXDOT personnel and equipment to assist with road closures and fuel supplies, Texas DPS troopers, and other agencies.