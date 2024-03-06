GRAPHIC: Two Migrants Drowned This Week in Texas-Mexico Border River

Two migrants drowned so far this week while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas from the border city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila. Authorities in Mexico recorded a total of 50 migrant deaths so far this year on the shared Coahuila-Texas border.

One of the drownings took place on Wednesday morning when Mexican authorities responded to the Rio Grande after a call to 911 reported a floating body. Emergency personnel responded to the area and were able to retrieve the unidentified body of a man who, at first glance, did not present signs of foul play and is believed to have been a migrant, civil protection officials revealed to Breitbart Texas.

The second case took place on Monday morning when authorities responded to another call of a floating body on the eastern side of the city. That drowning victim also was reported as a male wearing shorts and a t-shirt. The drownings come as rising water levels of the Rio Grande result in swifter, more dangerous currents.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, the Coahuila-Texas border has drawn much attention in recent months as it was deemed one of the busiest crossing points used by individuals trying to illegally cross the border and request asylum or protected status by claiming credible fear. This tactic has overwhelmed the capabilities of the U.S. government and led to the ongoing border crisis. The issue resulted in increased tension between the Texas government and the Biden administration over the perceived lack of action taken by the Department of Homeland Security

