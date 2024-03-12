VIDEOS: Cartel Gunmen Paddle Bus Drivers in Mexican Beach Resort

Cartel gunmen in Mexico continue to operate with complete impunity as they terrorize locals and bend them to their will. In one of the most recent examples, gunmen in the beach resort town of Acapulco paddled and threatened a group of bus drivers as a way to force them to work as lookouts for them.

The attacks were recorded on cell phone video and shared on social media in Mexico, where the gunmen, who are believed to be with La Familia Michoacana, were able to carry out their acts of intimidation without any fear of action by the police. The gunmen tortured the drivers and threatened them to begin reporting on the movements of police in the region.

The videos sparked much condemnation. However, government officials have not acknowledged the issue. As Breitbart Texas reported, in recent years, Acapulco went from being one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations to a region constantly rocked by cartel violence.

Otro éxito de los abrazos no balazos del #NarcoPresidenteAMLO17 y del cual ofrece segundo piso #NarcoCandidataClaudia17.

En Acapulco el cartel CIDA golpean brutalmente a chóferes de transporte público que se niegan pagar extorsión.

Obvio, @EvelynSalgadoP dirá que esto no existe pic.twitter.com/KEuN4k1o4r — Mauricio Flores A (@mfloresarellano) March 12, 2024

The state of Guerrero is run by Mexico’s ruling party, Morena, and their current governor, Evelyn Salgado Pineda. Political rivals have harshly criticized the governor for allegedly turning a blind eye to cartel violence.

