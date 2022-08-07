Multiple Bodies, Heads Dumped Along Mexican Highway near Acapulco

A clash between cartel gunmen led to the discovery of at least six bodies and two severed heads along a highway north of the tourist hotspot of Acapulco.

The gruesome case took place in the early morning hours of Friday when authorities in the state of Guerrero responded to a rural community in Quechultenango. The crime scene area is a little over sixty miles north of Acapulco.

Dos de los cuerpos se encontraban decapitados, hasta el momento se desconoce la mecánica de los hechos, la Fiscalía del Estado de Guerrero será la encargada de realizar las investigaciones correspondientes. pic.twitter.com/gGk04bfDWV — El México Real (@InfSinCensuraMx) August 5, 2022

When authorities arrived at that location, they found a truck that had been shot up numerous times and set on fire. Near the vehicle, authorities found six bodies and two severed heads.

La noche de ayer sobre un camino de terracería 6 cuerpos sin vida así como una camioneta calcinada, se localizaron entre las comunidades de Tolixtlahuaca y Tejerias municipio de Quechultenango #Chilpancingo #Guerrero#MexicoReal pic.twitter.com/1jLQPLnMbe — El México Real (@InfSinCensuraMx) August 5, 2022

The Guerrero Attorney General’s Office confirmed the discovery of the bodies in a prepared statement claiming that they would be investigating the case.

The gory crime scene comes at a time when multiple cells from rival drug cartels continue to fight for control of beach corridors to move drugs into Mexico from Central and South America, control of vast drug farming areas in remote rural areas, and the large-scale distribution of drugs in and around Acapulco.

Despite several years of intense violence, Acapulco Mayor Abelina López has tried to minimize the violence in her city and has even been mocked publicly for claiming that hunger and high heat are to blame for most of the crimes.

