Multiple Bodies, Heads Dumped Along Mexican Highway near Acapulco

ACAPULCO, MEXICO - MARCH 03:
File Photo: Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

A clash between cartel gunmen led to the discovery of at least six bodies and two severed heads along a highway north of the tourist hotspot of Acapulco.

The gruesome case took place in the early morning hours of Friday when authorities in the state of Guerrero responded to a rural community in Quechultenango. The crime scene area is a little over sixty miles north of Acapulco.

When authorities arrived at that location, they found a truck that had been shot up numerous times and set on fire. Near the vehicle, authorities found six bodies and two severed heads.

The Guerrero Attorney General’s Office confirmed the discovery of the bodies in a prepared statement claiming that they would be investigating the case.

 

The gory crime scene comes at a time when multiple cells from rival drug cartels continue to fight for control of beach corridors to move drugs into Mexico from Central and South America, control of vast drug farming areas in remote rural areas, and the large-scale distribution of drugs in and around Acapulco.

Despite several years of intense violence, Acapulco Mayor Abelina López has tried to minimize the violence in her city and has even been mocked publicly for claiming that hunger and high heat are to blame for most of the crimes.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

Jose Luis Lara and “J.C. Sanchez” from the Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report. 

.

