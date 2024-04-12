18 Wheeler Crashes into Texas DPS Office — 3 Critically Injured

Texas Department of Public Safety officials report that a tractor-trailer crashed into the Brenham, Texas, DPS office. Sources state at least a dozen people were injured.

Texas DPS Southeast Region spokesman Lt. Craig Cummings told Breitbart Texas that there are multiple serious injuries after an 18-wheeler crashed through the front door of the DPS drivers license office in Brenham on Friday shortly before noon. While the truck appeared to drive straight through the front door, DPS officials are not yet saying if the crash was intentional.

#Breaking – A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham DPS Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries. PIO is headed to the scene. Please stay clear of the area as investigators and medical personnel respond to the area. Updates will be provided here. — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 12, 2024

Photos posted on X by KPRC NBC2′ Gage Goulding show that the heavily loaded tractor-trailer appeared to have smashed through the main door of the Texas Driver License office located on Highway 290 in Brenham.

Fox 26 Houston’s Greg Groogan posted on social media that there were “double figure casualties being reported.”

Breaking-18-Wheel Truck smashed into the Texas DPS Office in Brenham with double figure casualties being reported @FOX26Houston — Greg Groogan (@GrooganFox26) April 12, 2024

KBTX Bryan-College Station reports at least 3 people are reported to be in critical condition and four others are “walking around.”

BREAKING NEWS: I’m receiving multiple reports of an 18-wheeler that has crashed into the DPS office in Brenham (Washington County, Texas) MULTIPLE injuries. At least three medical helicopters are on the way. Preliminary: 3 critical, 4 “walking wounded”, per source. pic.twitter.com/LEdB6zztXF — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 12, 2024

Houston Air Watch reported “multiple medical helicopters (possibly) responding to truck crash at DPS Brenham office.” The flights include at least one aircraft from Houston-based Life Flight.

Multiple medical helicopters (possibly) responding to truck crash at DPS Brenham office, including Harris County based Life Flight #hounews pic.twitter.com/pNlbP1sHDG — Houston Air Watch ️ (@houstonairw) April 12, 2024