18 Wheeler Crashes into Texas DPS Office — 3 Critically Injured

TEXAS DPS TROOPER VEHICLE (AP File Photo)
AP File Photo
Bob Price

Texas Department of Public Safety officials report that a tractor-trailer crashed into the Brenham, Texas, DPS office. Sources state at least a dozen people were injured.

Texas DPS Southeast Region spokesman Lt. Craig Cummings told Breitbart Texas that there are multiple serious injuries after an 18-wheeler crashed through the front door of the DPS drivers license office in Brenham on Friday shortly before noon. While the truck appeared to drive straight through the front door, DPS officials are not yet saying if the crash was intentional.

Photos posted on X by KPRC NBC2′ Gage Goulding show that the heavily loaded tractor-trailer appeared to have smashed through the main door of the Texas Driver License office located on Highway 290 in Brenham.

Fox 26 Houston’s Greg Groogan posted on social media that there were “double figure casualties being reported.”

KBTX Bryan-College Station reports at least 3 people are reported to be in critical condition and four others are “walking around.”

Houston Air Watch reported “multiple medical helicopters (possibly) responding to truck crash at DPS Brenham office.” The flights include at least one aircraft from Houston-based Life Flight.

EDITOR’s NOTE: This is a developing story. Information will be added as it becomes available.

