Migrant Arrests in Arizona Border Sector Rise After Short-Lived Decline

The number of migrants arrested for illegally crossing the border between ports of entry in the Tucson Sector in Arizona is on the rise again following a short-lived decline. During the past week, Tucson Sector agents apprehended approximately 7,600 migrants.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin posted a weekly recap on X showing that his agents apprehended approximately 7,600 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry last week. This is up slightly from the 7,500 arrested one week ago.

Following a migrant rush during the past several months where weekly apprehensions peaked in February at more than 12,000 migrants, the number of apprehensions dropped to approximately 6,600 in March. Since that time, the numbers steadily increased to 7,600 apprehensions during the past week.

Through the first three weeks of April, Tucson Sector agents apprehended approximately 21,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported from unofficial Border Patrol reports. This brought the sector’s total for Fiscal Year 24, which began on October 1, 2023, to more than 360,000 migrants.

In contrast, apprehensions in the San Diego Sector have increased, hitting 25,000 for the first three weeks of April. So far this fiscal year, San Diego Sector agents apprehended approximately 210,000 migrants, the unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart states.

From the beginning of Fiscal Year 24 in October through the first three weeks of April, Border Patrol agents encountered more than 1.1 million migrants. The Tucson Sector led this effort, arresting more than 360,000 migrants. The San Diego Sector is currently second, arresting more than 210,000 migrants.