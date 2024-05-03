Mexican Government Claims Clandestine Crematorium was Fake — Destroys Evidence

The Mexican government publicly denied the existence of a clandestine crematorium filled with ashes and remains in Mexico City. Government officials claim the news about the alleged cartel killing field was an attempt by government opposition forces to damage the image of Mexico City and of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The incident began earlier this week, as Breitbart Texas reported, when Cecilia Flores, the leader of an organization called Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Sonora’s Searching Mothers), announced on social media that they had discovered a clandestine crematorium in Mexico City and that there were large quantities of ashes. Flores’ group has a long history of successfully finding mass graves and killing fields throughout Mexico as they try to discover the fate of thousands of individuals who were taken by cartels and simply listed by authorities as missing.

Encontramos restos humanos en la Ciudad de México, me habían pedido madres Buscadoras que viniera, y sí, hallamos un crematorio clandestino, y lo que hiere más, credenciales INE de mujeres y libretitas de niños.

— Ceci Flores 6623415616 (@CeciPatriciaF) April 30, 2024

Flores claimed that there was a young child’s school ID and a woman’s voter card in the area of the crematorium.

Less than 24 hours after the announcement, Mexico City’s head of government, Martin Batres, went to the morning news conference held daily by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and claimed that the crematorium was fake and that experts had determined that the remains were animal bone fragments.

Batres claimed that his investigators had tracked down the IDs’ owners and found them alive and well.

Ante la difusión de noticias falsas sobre temas de la Ciudad de México, es nuestro deber informar a la ciudadanía para evitar que sea afectada por la desinformación Por eso creamos @Dereplicacdmx1, un espacio en el que habitantes y medios podrán encontrar información verídica.

— Martí Batres (@martibatres) May 2, 2024

Batres claimed that they did not find a crematorium nor a mass grave, nor did they find any human remains.

“All of this was a political movement due to the electoral season to hurt the city government,” Batres claimed.

However, during a radio interview with Ciro Gomez Leyva, human rights activist Bryan Lebaron said Mexican authorities had not followed any scientific protocol. The officials simply collected all the ashes with shovels and magically determined that they were not human. Lebaron said that authorities took everything that scientists could independently analyze as a way to cover up anything that could prove that there was a clandestine crematorium in Mexico City.

“No se vale desaparecer 2 veces a las víctimas”, dijo el activista Bryan LeBarón (@BClebaron), quien asegura que las autoridades de la #CDMX violaron los protocolos y que los restos del crematorio clandestino sí son de humanos. #ConOrtegaALas10

: @GOrtegaRuiz

— El Financiero TV (@ElFinancieroTv) May 2, 2024

