Cartel Gunmen Leave 9 Dismembered Bodies near Mexican Beach Hotspot

Cartel gunmen dumped nine dismembered bodies in several locations over the weekend, highlighting an ongoing turf war near the popular beach hotspot of Acapulco.

The gruesome discoveries began on Saturday at 11 p.m. when authorities found the remains of three young men inside a Taxi. A group of gunmen abandoned the cab behind a hospital in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, Mexico’s Proceso reported. The victims had been dismembered and placed inside black plastic bags.

Three hours later, authorities found the dismembered remains of another man and a makeshift banner with threats that an undisclosed drug cartel had signed. The gunmen left the remains and the banner in the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood, along the Mexico City-Acapulco highway.

At 2:30 a.m., authorities found the dismembered bodies of two men and one woman near the city of Chilpancingo, along the highway that connects Acapulco with Mexico City, known as Sun Highway. At the scene, authorities also found two cartel banners claiming that the victims had been killed for carrying out extortions and forcing people to sign over properties. According to Proceso, authorities believe that the victims in that particular crime scene may be an attorney, her son-in-law, and a third man who went missing last week.

At 8 a.m., authorities found the extremities of a man inside another Taxi near the La Laja flea market in the city’s downtown area. Approximately ten miles away, authorities found the man’s torso near a main intersection known as Glorieta Puerto Marquez.

At 10 a.m., authorities found another dismembered body left on the hood and trunk of another Taxi near the Benito Juarez neighborhood.

The killings in Acapulco come as rival criminal organizations have been fighting for control of busy cocaine sea routes into Mexico, as well as control of the lucrative street-level local drug trade in Acapulco.

