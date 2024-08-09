VIDEO: ‘Go F*ck Your Mother,’ Mexican Diplomat Yells at Staffers, Boss in Shanghai

A Mexican diplomat assigned to Shanghai is facing disciplinary action after a consular member recorded him during a heated verbal tirade where he threatened to assault them and told them and a higher-ranking diplomat to go f*ck their mothers.

The case took place at the Mexican consular offices in Shanghai, where Consul Leopoldo Michel Diaz can be seen arguing with a consular staffer who was recording him on video. The video was published by Mexico’s La Silla Rota, which reported that the issue that sparked the debate was a bureaucratic issue related to the denial of a visa to a Chinese national who had obtained a scholarship in Mexico.

Leopoldo Michel Díaz, cónsul adscrito en #Shanghái, protagoniza una discusión acalorada con su equipo y el cónsul general. El altercado, registrado en videos, se centra en la negativa de una visa. La @SRE_mx tomará medidas disciplinarias ante la situación pic.twitter.com/W2IMpw3pLm — La Silla Rota (@lasillarota) August 8, 2024

“I am still your boss,” Michel Diaz screams at the staffer recording the video. “Stop Being a dumbass.”

In the video, the head of the office, Consul General Miguel Angel Isidro walks in after hearing the shouting and tries to stop the arguing, however, Michel Diaz tells him to go f*ck himself and threatens him with physical assault as well.

“Go f*ck your mother a second time,” Michel Diaz yelled at his boss who responded by calling him a leech.

The video went viral in Mexico prompting a response from Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretariat (SRE) where they claimed that they had taken the necessary measures to protect their staff members and had begun disciplinary procedures.

In a follow-up interview with La Silla Rota, Michel Diaz claimed that the outburst was due to nine months of hostilities from Isidro, who had been targeting him since his arrival atthe post.

