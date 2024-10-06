Pro-Palestine, Socialists Protest in Texas Capital Ahead of Hamas Massacre of Israelis Anniversary

AUSTIN, Texas — Just days before the anniversary of the deadly October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, nearly two hundred anti-Israel protesters gathered in protest near Austin’s City Hall on Saturday. The event is part of the weeklong protest activities to support Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran. As the protest began, more than a dozen uniformed police and Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers were posted nearby.

Breitbart Texas watched as the protesters carried signs and shouted antisemitic slogans critical of Israel’s response to the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack that killed nearly 1,200 primarily innocent civilians and music festival attendees. In addition to the men, women, children, and elderly victims who died at the hands of Hamas terrorists, 251 people were taken hostage and moved from Israel to the Gaza Strip.

Among the nearly 1,200 people Hamas killed in the terrorist attack on October 7 were 43 American citizens. Seven of the 251 people taken hostage that day were American citizens, three of whom have since been killed by Hamas.

More than 100 hostages in all remain in Gaza as the one-year anniversary approaches. Their state of health is unknown. The hostages include four Americans who remain captive.

Saturday’s protest in Austin is the first of several events as the week of the attack anniversary approaches. The Palestine Solidarity Committee, Austin for Palestine Coalition, Palestinian Youth Movement, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the Austin with Palestine (AWP) organizations have organized the remainder of the weeklong anti-Israel protests.

The organizers of the protest handed out signs critical of Israel’s military response to the Hamas attacks to attendees who arrived early Saturday afternoon. Most who attended came in full costume wearing Palestinian Keffiyeh scarfs and some sporting COVID-19 masks. The speakers chanted several slogans, including, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” One speaker told the crowd the event marked the first anniversary of multiple tragedies for Palestinians at the hands of Israel.

Without any mention of the unprovoked October 7 attack by Hamas, the speaker told the attendees, “This marks the one-year anniversary of manmade horrors like starvation, mass bombing, and the uncovering of multiple mass graves all over Gaza.” Another female organizer continued to lead chants with the crowd, repeating, “Israel bombs, the USA pays, how many kids did they kill today?”

The weeklong events in Austin will include highway overpass banner drops, fundraising events, an anti-Zionist historical lecture, a protest at a scheduled Austin City Council meeting, and a ceremony to honor their so-called martyrs. There will be no pause in events on Monday, the first anniversary of the deadly Hamas attack.

The crowd, instructed not to speak to police officers or the media, robotically followed instructions as Breitbart Texas attempted to ask the attendees their thoughts on the event and the tragic Hamas attack on October 7. None would speak. The diverse members of organizing groups included those sporting the Palestinian Keffiyeh, LGBTQ rainbow fans and scarfs, and included transgender members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.