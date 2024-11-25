Two Attacks in Southern Mexico Leave Seven Killed, Dozen Shot

Authorities in Mexico have confirmed two separate attacks that killed seven victims and injured over a dozen others in the southern state of Tabasco. One of the attacks took place inside a packed bar, while a second at a wedding.

One shooting took place at a bar called DBar in Villahermosa, the capital of Tabasco, shortly before 4 a.m., information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tabasco Attorney General’s Office revealed. Preliminary information points to a group of gunmen carrying rifles entering the bar and shooting into the crowds in an attempt to hunt down one individual. The gunmen killed six individuals and injured ten others.

Mexico’s Secretary of Public Safety Omar Harfuch took to social media to condemn the attack and claim that authorities would work to hunt down those responsible.

In a separate near-simultaneous attack 30 miles south in the town of Jalapa, Tabasco, a group of gunmen stormed a venue called Town Casino (Casino del Pueblo) where a wedding was taking place. The gunmen tried to kidnap one man that was inside. In the chaos that followed, one victim died, and two others were injured. Despite the timing of the attacks, authorities claimed that the two cases do not appear to be connected.

The mass shooting and failed kidnapping come as Mexico has seen several cases of mass shootings at bars and public venues in recent weeks. As Breitbart Texas reported, earlier this month, a group of gunmen killed ten victims and injured 13 others inside a bar called Cantaritos in the city of Queretaro. Just one day later, gunmen killed five victims and wounded seven others in a separate attack in Mexico State. Both of those attacks were linked to ongoing cartel turf wars.

