Mexican Mayor Under Investigation Over City-Hosted Cartel Celebration

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an open investigation by the country’s attorney general’s office against the mayor of Coalcoman, Michoacan, over a Christmas party. Government officials in attendance allegedly praised various drug kingpins from Cartel Jalisco New Generation for “their generosity” in giving a large number of gifts to local children.

During her morning news conference, Sheinbaum condemned the alleged praise of the drug lords by town mayor Anavel Avila Castrejon as “a statement in support of criminal activity.”

“There is an investigation of the town mayor,” Sheinbaum said. “If she has or does not have ties to that criminal group, there has to be an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) that determines that.”

The incident began shortly after Christmas Day, when videos surfaced on social media showing a party in Coalcoman with city officials and even a high-ranking military officer in attendance. During that party, cartel members reportedly gave out hundreds of toys to the local children.

Later that night, local officials reportedly put up a banner thanking Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera and his sons for their generosity.

The man, El Mencho, is the supreme leader of the hyperviolent cartel Cartel Jalisco New Generation. That criminal organization has been responsible for numerous mass killings, confrontations, and even the use of explosives to target their rivals. CJNG has also been linked to multiple attacks where cartel members have killed innocent victims in random attacks.

