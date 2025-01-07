Group of Iranians and Egyptians Caught Sneaking Across Texas Border

Border Patrol agents arrested a group of Special Interest Aliens after they crossed the border from Mexico into Texas last week. The group included two Iranian nationals and two Egyptian migrants.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted a report on social media revealing the arrest of the four Special Interest Aliens (SIA). SIAs are migrants who come to the United States from countries with known ties to terrorism.

“USBP agents never let up during this holiday season, ensuring potential threats do not make their way to our communities,” the Border Patrol chief stated.

Owens said the four SIAs all attempted to avoid detection and apprehension.

In December, Owens reported that over 10,000 SIAs had been apprehended during the first few months of the new fiscal year 2025.

Beginning on October 3, Breitbart’s Randy Clark reported 27 Special Interest Aliens who crossed in a large group of migrants near Eagle Pass, Texas. Those included migrnts from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt, and India.

Two weeks later, more than 500 migrants entered the Eagle Pass area of operations. These groups included five from Iran, 19 from Egypt, four from Afghanistan, and five from Turkey.

In October, Border Patrol agents apprehended 124 Iranian migrants at crossing points along the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to a source within CBP, the influx of Iranian nationals and other Special Interest Aliens across the U.S./Mexico border showed no signs of slowing as the first month of the new fiscal year came to an end, Clark wrote.

In November, Texas DPS troopers apprehended Special interest aliens from Mali and Angola who crossed the border with migrant groups that included unaccompanied migrant children.

When troopers encountered a group of 289 migrants near Eagle Pass on November 28, they found seven Special Interest Aliens from Iran. They found five Special Interest Aliens from Iran and Turkey two days earlier.

The trend continued as DPS troopers arrested 11 Special Interest Aliens near Eagle Pass on December 1.

The arrest of these migrants illustrates the potential dangers of the Biden border crisis, as U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) warned in October 2023. In August 2024, the senator introduced a bill to prohibit the Department of Homeland Security from releasing migrants with ties to terrorism into the United States.

“Joe Biden and Senate Democrats’ refusal to secure the southern border has resulted in the loss of American lives, and as long as migrants with criminal records and potential terrorist ties are being let into the country, our national security is at risk,” said Daines. This bill will help protect our nation against the very real and serious consequences of Joe Biden’s open southern border.”