Mexican President Pushes Changes to Constitution to Protect Cartels from U.S. Government

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum filed a controversial series of changes to the country’s constitution that would essentially block any investigation or action by foreign law enforcement agencies without their permission. The provisions could enable Mexico to criminally pursue anyone involved in those investigations. The changes come after the United States designated six Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and announced the intent to eradicate them.

This week, Sheinbaum filed a series of changes to the country’s constitution that, if approved by the legislative branch, would change Articles 40 and 19 of Mexico’s constitution.

“What we want to make clear in the face of this designation is that we do not negotiate sovereignty,” Sheinbaum said. “This cannot be an opportunity on the part of the United States to invade our sovereignty. So, they can name it whatever they want, but with Mexico, it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination, not interference, and much less invasion.”

Sheinbaum has been harshly criticized by political opponents and news outlets in Mexico in the past for appearing to be trying to protect drug cartels from the U.S. government.

In the case of Article 40, Sheinbaum is proposing to add wording that Mexico will not accept any interference, intervention, or other foreign act that would damage the nation’s sovereignty, integrity, and independence. The wording also prohibits violations of Mexican territory via land, sea, or air.

The amendment reads in Spanish: “Also, we will not consent to any intervention in any investigation or prosecution without the express authorization and collaboration of the Mexican State within the framework of the applicable laws.”

The second article that would be changed is Article 19, which would impose the strictest penalties, including prison without bond, for Mexican nationals and foreigners who take part in any violations of Article 40 or weapons violations.

The proposed changes come soon after, as Breitbart Texas reported, the U.S. Department of State formally designated six Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs). The designation prohibits U.S. citizens, foreign governments, and financial institutions from working with or protecting those organizations and provides prosecutors with a new series of criminal charges against anyone providing aid or support to these organizations.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with the Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.