U.S. Citizen Rescued After Kidnapping on Mexican Highway in Border State

Authorities in Mexico rescued a U.S. citizen who cartel gunmen kidnapped as he was driving along a Mexican highway at night. The kidnapping comes at a time when Mexico has been under extreme pressure to stop drug cartels, which operate with impunity in many parts of the country.

The kidnapping took place last week when Luis Abraham Tamez Garcia was driving a black late model Ram pickup along a highway that connects the border city of Reynosa with Monterrey. The man was driving at night along the highway and it was in a spot between the municipalities of China and General Bravo when a group of gunmen chased him down and stopped him by claiming to be police officers.

The gunmen took Tamez Garcia and held him for 3 days until detectives with the Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office, Mexico’s National Guard, and other federal forces were able to locate him and get him to a local hospital.

It remains unclear if the relatives received any ransom demands. However, the area where the kidnapping took place has seen an increase in cartel violence in recent years as members of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel have been waging a long-standing turf war for control of lucrative drug and human trafficking routes into Texas.

Both the CDN and CDG, which have a presence in the area, have a long history of setting up highway roadblocks and kidnapping travelers. In Nuevo Leon, the CDN has been linked to a large number of abductions and killings.

As Breitbart News Foundation reported, earlier this month, members of the Gulf Cartel kidnapped and killed a U.S. citizen outside of Reynosa City Hall. The victim had gone to Reynosa to pay some property taxes when the gunmen took him. Authorities found his body days later in a rural area.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of State labeled both the CDN and the Gulf Cartel, among others, as foreign terrorist organizations.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.

