Mexican Cartel Pushes PR Video Claiming Killing Field News Stories as Fake

One of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels, now considered by the U.S. to be a terrorist organization, released a video claiming that the recent news stories about a cartel killing field and training camp attributed to them are fabrications. The drug cartel contended that any evidence in that killing field was planted to place the blame on them.

In a video sent to various news outlets and posted online, Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) warned news outlets to “be more careful about what they accuse CJNG of doing” and to verify the information they published.

The veiled threat comes just days after, as Breitbart Texas reported, a group of activists who search for mass graves and abduction victims reported the discovery of a large-scale cartel killing field and training area in a place called Rancho Izaguirre in Teuchitlan, Jalisco.

The discovery sparked international outrage as activists reported finding hundreds of shoes and personal items left behind on the property. Mexico’s federal government called for an investigation not only into the cartel property but also into why local and state authorities did not know about it or why they did not act on it since the property had reportedly been active for at least ten years before it was abandoned.

In their video, the CJNG claimed that the property had previously been seized and raided by authorities on September 18, 2024, and that nothing was found during the visit. The cartel spokesman claimed that the property had been under government control the whole time.

The masked man in the video claimed that on March 8, when the activists entered the property, they planted evidence and that there should be an investigation into who was supporting them and funding them.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.