Gulf Cartel Threatens Mexican Border City Cops

Officials in the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, are sounding the alarm after their transit police officers received a threat from alleged Gulf Cartel members for having stopped them over traffic infractions. The Gulf Cartel is one of six Mexican criminal organizations branded as Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the U.S. Department of State.

The incident began last week after the Gulf Cartel posted a video on messaging apps that was then widely shared on social media. The video shows a transit police vehicle stopping them and then driving away as a man can be heard bragging about the power of organized crime.

Soon after the video went viral, the City of Reynosa issued a statement claiming that it would not tolerate any threats against its employees and would file a complaint with the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, the Gulf Cartel is linked to numerous large-scale shootouts, mass killings, kidnappings, and the widespread use of killing fields and incineration sites.

Transit police officers in Reynosa have sparked controversy in the past over alleged connections with drug cartels. The transit police forces in Tamaulipas do not carry weapons after the state government changed the laws over widespread infiltration by the Gulf Cartel, to the point that transit cops were acting as lookouts for cartel bosses.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.