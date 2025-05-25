DOJ: Houston-Based Cartel Drug Ring Used Taco Trucks To Distribute Drugs

Federal authorities arrested several members of a cartel-connected Houston-based drug ring that allegedly used taco trucks to store and distribute different kinds of drugs. The group reportedly moved large quantities of multiple drugs including heroin, meth, cocaine, mushrooms, pills and marijuana.

This week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the unsealing of a 29-count indictment against 15 members of a Houston-based drug ring accused of numerous drug trafficking and weapons charges. The group allegedly would move various quantities of drugs from South Texas to Houston and then distribute them, authorities claimed. Recently, authorities arrested most members of the group.

According to federal prosecutors, one of the group members, Marcos Rene Simaj Guch, went by the nickname Taco Man and ran food trucks for the organization that they would use to sell drugs out of.

“As alleged, this drug trafficking organization imported methamphetamine directly from Mexico and used the U.S. mail, a taco truck, and homes in different Houston neighborhoods to distribute and sell methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, in a prepared statement.

As part of the raids to take down the group, authorities seized a large number of weapons, including handguns and rifles.

“The defendants are alleged to have engaged in a multi-drug narcotics distribution ring, and, as often seen in the drug trade, are also alleged to have used illegal firearms to facilitate their enterprise,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Nicholas J. Ganjei in a prepared statement. “Some of the charges indicate methamphetamine was alleged to have been sourced from Mexico, and thus this investigation highlights why this office’s enforcement efforts on the border are so critical.”

